Chelsea vs Luton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Chelsea vs Luton live stream and match preview

Looking for a Chelsea vs Luton live stream? We've got you covered. Chelsea vs Luton is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Chelsea are still awaiting their first win of the season after they followed up their opening day draw with Liverpool with a 3-1 loss at London rivals West Ham last weekend.

More new signings have walked through the door at Stamford Bridge and have had time to settle into the squad since then, though, with Mauricio Pochettino assembling a side more in his image. On the face of it, Luton are seemingly the perfect side to face as well, but that doesn't mean the result is a foregone conclusion.

Indeed, despite losing 4-1 at Brighton on opening day, Luton have had two full weeks to prepare for their game against Chelsea. Kenilworth Road still isn't ready to host Premier League matches yet, meaning the Hatters' first scheduled home fixture last week against Burnley had to be postponed.

Rob Edwards will undoubtedly have galvanised his squad in the time since, working on how best to exploit Chelsea while also dealing with their attacking threat. Visiting one of the league's big boys is what their promotion is all about, too.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Chelsea have Christopher Nkunku and Wesley Fofana both out with a severe knee injuries, while Armando Broja and Mykhalo Mudryk are sidelined until September. However, Benoit Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah are at the end of their rehabilitation programmes but are deemed not quite ready to feature.

Reece James is also out injured, while Carney Chukwuemeka is expected to be out for up to six weeks. New signing Romeo Lavia also won't be available until after the September international break.

Luton are missing four players for their game against Chelsea, with Reece Burke, Gabriel Osho, Dan Potts and Jordan Clarke all injured. The quartet should return in the coming weeks, though, as they re-join training and matchday squads.

Form

Chelsea: DL

Luton: L

Referee

Robert Jones will be the referee for Chelsea vs Luton. His assistants will be Stuart Burt and Wade Smith, with Peter Bankes the fourth official. Paul Tierney is the VAR, with Gary Beswick the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Chelsea vs Luton will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, which has a capacity of 40,341.

Kick-off and channel

Chelsea vs Luton kick-off is at 8pm BST on Friday 25 August in the UK. The game is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.