Clubs that won European trophies in the 1980s
A look at some of the clubs that won European club competitions in the 1980s...
English clubs enjoyed great success in Europe in the early 1980s, but were absent from UEFA competitions in the second half of the decade.
Following the Heysel Stadium disaster in 1985, which saw 39 supporters (mostly Italians and Juventus fans) lose their lives, English clubs were banned from Europe for the next five seasons. And Liverpool, whose fans had been involved in the violent clashes in Brussels, were suspended for six years.
With the English teams unable to compete, there were some surprise winners later in the 1980s, as well as some top teams from across the continent.
18. Tottenham
Tottenham won the UEFA Cup for the second time in 1984, beating defending champions Anderlecht on penalties at White Hart Lane after back-to-back 1-1 draws against the Belgian club.
Goalkeeper Tony Parks, who was in for the injured Ray Clemence, was the hero with two penalty saves in the shootout. The match was Keith Burkinshaw's last as Spurs manager, following a disagreement with the board.
17. Everton
Everton won the FA Cup in 1984 and the Toffees followed up that success by claiming the European Cup Winners' Cup in the 1984/85 season.
Andy Gray, Trevor Steven and Kevin Sheedy scored the goals as Howard Kendall's side beat Rapid Vienna 3-1 in the final in Rotterdam to seal a first ever European trophy for the Blues.
16. Dynamo Kyiv
Dynamo Kyiv won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1975 and 11 years later, the Ukrainian club added another title.
Goals from Oleksandr Zavarov, Oleg Blokhin and Vadym Yevtushenko sealed a 3-0 win in Lyon. Striker Igor Belanov scored four goals en route to the title and was awarded the Ballon d'Or later in the year.
15. Napoli
Napoli won Serie A for the first time in 1987 and two years later, the Italian club tasted success in Europe, beating VfB Stuttgart over two legs to clinch the UEFA Cup.
Diego Maradona scored a penalty as Napoli won the first match 2-1, before an exciting 3-3 draw in the return sealed a 5-4 aggregate victory for the Blues.
14. Valencia
Valencia won the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup a couple of times in the early 1960s, but the Spanish side got their hands on a major European trophy in 1980.
After a 0-0 draw against Arsenal in Brussels, Valencia edged out the Gunners 5-4 in the penalty shootout to take the trophy. And later in the year, the Mestalla outfit beat Nottingham Forest on away goals to win the UEFA Super Cup.
13. Hamburg
Hamburg lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in the 1980 European Cup final, but claimed the trophy three years later with victory over Juventus by the same scoreline in Athens.
The German side lost to Aberdeen in the UEFA Super Cup later in the year and also finished as runners-up in the UEFA Cup to IFK Göteborg in 1981/82.
12. Real Madrid
It is hard to believe now that Real Madrid went 32 years without winning the European Cup between 1966 and 1998.
But amid that drought in Europe's premier club competition, Los Blancos did win back-to-back UEFA Cups, beating Hungarian side Videoton 4-0 on aggregate in the 1985 final and overcoming FC Köln 5-3 across two legs a year later. Real Madrid also lost the 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup final to Aberdeen.
11. Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest won the European Cup in 1979 against all odds and Brian Clough's side repeated the feat in the 1980 edition.
Forest beat Hamburg 1-0 with a John Robertson strike at the Santiago Bernabéu to retain the trophy, but lost the UEFA Super Cup to Valencia later in the year on away goals after a 2-1 win at the City Ground and a 1-0 defeat at Mestalla.
10. Aberdeen
Alex Ferguson's qualities as manager were evident long before his success at Manchester United as he led Aberdeen to a series of trophies in the early 1980s.
Ferguson picked up three Scottish titles, five Scottish FA Cups and a League Cup with Aberdeen, but his most famous win with the club came in Europe as the Dons beat Real Madrid 2-1 after extra time to claim the Cup Winners' Cup in May 1983. And later in the year, Aberdeen beat Hamburg 2-0 over two legs to win the UEFA Super Cup.
9. IFK Göteborg
IFK Göteborg won the UEFA Cup twice in the 1980s and the Swedish side also reached the semi-finals of the European Cup in 1986.
Göteborg beat Hamburg 4-0 over two legs in the 1982 final and edged out Dundee United 2-1 on aggregate to win it again in 1987. IFK also beat Barcelona 3-0 in the first leg of the teams' European Cup semi-final in 1986, but lost on penalties after a 3-0 defeat in the second match at Camp Nou.
8. PSV
After 120 goalless minutes in Stuttgart, PSV Eindhoven beat Benfica 6-5 on penalties to win the 1988 European Cup final.
PSV's win saw the Dutch side complete a league, cup and European Cup treble, while it was Benfica's fourth consecutive defeat in the final of the competition since winning it twice in the early 1960s.
7. Barcelona
Barcelona won the European Cup Winners' Cup twice in the 1980s, beating Standard Liège 2-1 at Camp Nou in the 1982 final and overcoming Sampdoria 2-0 in Bern in the 1989 showpiece.
Barça would later beat Sampdoria to win their first European Cup in 1992, but that trophy remained elusive in the 1980s and the loss on penalties to Steaua Bucharest in the 1986 final in Seville after a goalless draw was a source of huge frustration and drama for the Catalan club.
6. Aston Villa
First Division champions in 1980/81, Aston Villa qualified for the European Cup and the Birmingham club went all the way to the title.
Peter Withe's second-half goal gave Villa a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich and young goalkeeper Nigel Spink was the hero with a number of fine saves after replacing the injured Jimmy Rimmer early in the game. Villa went on to win the UEFA Super Cup as well, beating Barcelona 3-1 over two legs.
5. Porto
Late goals from Rabah Madjer and Juary saw Porto come from behind to beat Bayern Munich in the 1987 European Cup final in Vienna.
It was a first European trophy for the Portuguese club and a second would follow in January 1988 after back-to-back 1-0 wins over Ajax sealed victory for the Dragons in the UEFA Super Cup.
4. Steaua Bucharest
Steaua Bucharest stunned Barcelona by beating the Catalans on penalties in the 1986 European Cup final in Seville.
After a goalless game at the Sánchez Pizjuan, Steaua goalkeeper Helmuth Duckadam was the hero, saving all four Barcelona penalties in the shootout. Steaua also won the UEFA Super Cup against Dynamo Kyiv as new signing Gheorghe Hagi scored the game's only goal with a free-kick.
3. AC Milan
AC Milan enjoyed great success in the late 1980s and early 1990s under Arrigo Sacchi and later Fabio Capello.
The Rossoneri thrashed Steaua Bucharest 4-0 to win the European Cup final in 1989 and beat Barcelona 2-1 over two legs to claim the UEFA Super Cup later in the year. In 1990, Milan defeated Benfica 1-0 to retain the European Cup and also went on to win the Super Cup again.
2. Juventus
Juventus won the European Cup for the first time in 1985, but the final at Brussels' Heysel Stadium was marred by crowd trouble and tragedy as 39 fans lost their lives when a wall collapsed amid violent clashes.
Michel Platini's penalty won the trophy for Juve, but the football was secondary on a sad day for the sport. Earlier in the year, the two teams had met in the UEFA Super Cup, with the Bianconeri winning 2-0 in a one-off match in Turin. Due to fixture congestion, only one game was played instead of the usual two. Juventus also won the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1984, beating Porto 2-1 in the final, and completed the set of continental titles by claiming the UEFA Cup with victory over Fiorentina in 1990.
1. Liverpool
Liverpool won the European Cup for a third time in five seasons by beating Real Madrid 1-0 at the Parc des Princes in the 1981 final, with Alan Kennedy scoring the game's only goal.
The Reds went on to win the trophy again in 1984, edging out Roma at their Stadio Olimpico home in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw. Liverpool reached the final once more the following season, but lost 1-0 to Juventus and were banned from European competition for six seasons following the events at Heysel which saw 39 fans lose their lives.
Ben Hayward is a European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.