Liverpool players and staff celebrate with the trophy after their European Cup final win in 1984.

English clubs enjoyed great success in Europe in the early 1980s, but were absent from UEFA competitions in the second half of the decade.

Following the Heysel Stadium disaster in 1985, which saw 39 supporters (mostly Italians and Juventus fans) lose their lives, English clubs were banned from Europe for the next five seasons. And Liverpool, whose fans had been involved in the violent clashes in Brussels, were suspended for six years.

With the English teams unable to compete, there were some surprise winners later in the 1980s, as well as some top teams from across the continent.

Here, a look at some of the clubs that won European trophies in the 1980s...

18. Tottenham

Tottenham goalkeeper Tony Parks celebrates after his heroics in the 1984 UEFA Cup final second leg against Anderlecht at White Hart Lane. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham won the UEFA Cup for the second time in 1984, beating defending champions Anderlecht on penalties at White Hart Lane after back-to-back 1-1 draws against the Belgian club.

Goalkeeper Tony Parks, who was in for the injured Ray Clemence, was the hero with two penalty saves in the shootout. The match was Keith Burkinshaw's last as Spurs manager, following a disagreement with the board.

17. Everton

Everton players celebrate after winning the European Cup Winners' Cup in May 1985. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everton won the FA Cup in 1984 and the Toffees followed up that success by claiming the European Cup Winners' Cup in the 1984/85 season.

Andy Gray, Trevor Steven and Kevin Sheedy scored the goals as Howard Kendall's side beat Rapid Vienna 3-1 in the final in Rotterdam to seal a first ever European trophy for the Blues.

16. Dynamo Kyiv

Dynamo Kyiv players celebrate a goal against Atletico Madrid in the 1986 European Cup Winners' Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dynamo Kyiv won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1975 and 11 years later, the Ukrainian club added another title.

Goals from Oleksandr Zavarov, Oleg Blokhin and Vadym Yevtushenko sealed a 3-0 win in Lyon. Striker Igor Belanov scored four goals en route to the title and was awarded the Ballon d'Or later in the year.

15. Napoli

Diego Maradona and his Napoli team-mates celebrate with the UEFA Cup trophy after victory in the final over VfB Stuttgart in May 1989. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Napoli won Serie A for the first time in 1987 and two years later, the Italian club tasted success in Europe, beating VfB Stuttgart over two legs to clinch the UEFA Cup.

Diego Maradona scored a penalty as Napoli won the first match 2-1, before an exciting 3-3 draw in the return sealed a 5-4 aggregate victory for the Blues.

14. Valencia

Arsenal and Valencia in action in the 1980 European Cup Winners' Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Valencia won the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup a couple of times in the early 1960s, but the Spanish side got their hands on a major European trophy in 1980.

After a 0-0 draw against Arsenal in Brussels, Valencia edged out the Gunners 5-4 in the penalty shootout to take the trophy. And later in the year, the Mestalla outfit beat Nottingham Forest on away goals to win the UEFA Super Cup.

13. Hamburg

Hamburg players celebrate with the European Cup after victory in the 1983 final over Juventus. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hamburg lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in the 1980 European Cup final, but claimed the trophy three years later with victory over Juventus by the same scoreline in Athens.

The German side lost to Aberdeen in the UEFA Super Cup later in the year and also finished as runners-up in the UEFA Cup to IFK Göteborg in 1981/82.

12. Real Madrid

Real Madrid pair Jose Antonio Camacho and Santillana celebrate with the UEFA Cup trophy after victory in the final against FC Köln. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is hard to believe now that Real Madrid went 32 years without winning the European Cup between 1966 and 1998.

But amid that drought in Europe's premier club competition, Los Blancos did win back-to-back UEFA Cups, beating Hungarian side Videoton 4-0 on aggregate in the 1985 final and overcoming FC Köln 5-3 across two legs a year later. Real Madrid also lost the 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup final to Aberdeen.

11. Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest's Larry Lloyd gestures after victory in the 1980 European Cup final against Hamburg, the Reds' second successive title. (Image credit: Alamy)

Nottingham Forest won the European Cup in 1979 against all odds and Brian Clough's side repeated the feat in the 1980 edition.

Forest beat Hamburg 1-0 with a John Robertson strike at the Santiago Bernabéu to retain the trophy, but lost the UEFA Super Cup to Valencia later in the year on away goals after a 2-1 win at the City Ground and a 1-0 defeat at Mestalla.

10. Aberdeen

Alex Ferguson and Mark McGhee hold up the European Cup Winners' Cup as Aberdeen return home by boat following their victory over Real Madrid in the final in Gothenburg in May 1983. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alex Ferguson's qualities as manager were evident long before his success at Manchester United as he led Aberdeen to a series of trophies in the early 1980s.

Ferguson picked up three Scottish titles, five Scottish FA Cups and a League Cup with Aberdeen, but his most famous win with the club came in Europe as the Dons beat Real Madrid 2-1 after extra time to claim the Cup Winners' Cup in May 1983. And later in the year, Aberdeen beat Hamburg 2-0 over two legs to win the UEFA Super Cup.

9. IFK Göteborg

IFK Göteborg in action against Stahl Brandenburg in the UEFA Cup in 1986/87. (Image credit: Getty Images)

IFK Göteborg won the UEFA Cup twice in the 1980s and the Swedish side also reached the semi-finals of the European Cup in 1986.

Göteborg beat Hamburg 4-0 over two legs in the 1982 final and edged out Dundee United 2-1 on aggregate to win it again in 1987. IFK also beat Barcelona 3-0 in the first leg of the teams' European Cup semi-final in 1986, but lost on penalties after a 3-0 defeat in the second match at Camp Nou.

8. PSV

PSV's Ronald Koeman and Benfica's Rui Aguas compete for the ball in the 1988 European Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After 120 goalless minutes in Stuttgart, PSV Eindhoven beat Benfica 6-5 on penalties to win the 1988 European Cup final.

PSV's win saw the Dutch side complete a league, cup and European Cup treble, while it was Benfica's fourth consecutive defeat in the final of the competition since winning it twice in the early 1960s.

7. Barcelona

Barcelona's Guillermo Amor tackles Sampdoria's Toninho Cerezo in the 1989 European Cup Winners' Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona won the European Cup Winners' Cup twice in the 1980s, beating Standard Liège 2-1 at Camp Nou in the 1982 final and overcoming Sampdoria 2-0 in Bern in the 1989 showpiece.

Barça would later beat Sampdoria to win their first European Cup in 1992, but that trophy remained elusive in the 1980s and the loss on penalties to Steaua Bucharest in the 1986 final in Seville after a goalless draw was a source of huge frustration and drama for the Catalan club.

6. Aston Villa

Aston Villa players celebrate with the European Cup after victory over Bayern Munich in the 1982 final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

First Division champions in 1980/81, Aston Villa qualified for the European Cup and the Birmingham club went all the way to the title.

Peter Withe's second-half goal gave Villa a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich and young goalkeeper Nigel Spink was the hero with a number of fine saves after replacing the injured Jimmy Rimmer early in the game. Villa went on to win the UEFA Super Cup as well, beating Barcelona 3-1 over two legs.

5. Porto

Porto players celebrate their win over Bayern Munich in the European Cup final in May 1987. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Late goals from Rabah Madjer and Juary saw Porto come from behind to beat Bayern Munich in the 1987 European Cup final in Vienna.

It was a first European trophy for the Portuguese club and a second would follow in January 1988 after back-to-back 1-0 wins over Ajax sealed victory for the Dragons in the UEFA Super Cup.

4. Steaua Bucharest

Steaua Bucharest captain Stefan Iovan holds the European Cup amid the celebrations after the Romanian side's win on penalties over Barcelona in the 1986 final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Steaua Bucharest stunned Barcelona by beating the Catalans on penalties in the 1986 European Cup final in Seville.

After a goalless game at the Sánchez Pizjuan, Steaua goalkeeper Helmuth Duckadam was the hero, saving all four Barcelona penalties in the shootout. Steaua also won the UEFA Super Cup against Dynamo Kyiv as new signing Gheorghe Hagi scored the game's only goal with a free-kick.

3. AC Milan

AC Milan players celebrate after beating Steaua Bucharest in the European Cup final in May 1989. (Image credit: Getty Images)

AC Milan enjoyed great success in the late 1980s and early 1990s under Arrigo Sacchi and later Fabio Capello.

The Rossoneri thrashed Steaua Bucharest 4-0 to win the European Cup final in 1989 and beat Barcelona 2-1 over two legs to claim the UEFA Super Cup later in the year. In 1990, Milan defeated Benfica 1-0 to retain the European Cup and also went on to win the Super Cup again.

2. Juventus

Juventus players celebrate after beating Liverpool to win the 1985 European Cup final, which was marred by crowd trouble as 39 fans lost their lives. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juventus won the European Cup for the first time in 1985, but the final at Brussels' Heysel Stadium was marred by crowd trouble and tragedy as 39 fans lost their lives when a wall collapsed amid violent clashes.

Michel Platini's penalty won the trophy for Juve, but the football was secondary on a sad day for the sport. Earlier in the year, the two teams had met in the UEFA Super Cup, with the Bianconeri winning 2-0 in a one-off match in Turin. Due to fixture congestion, only one game was played instead of the usual two. Juventus also won the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1984, beating Porto 2-1 in the final, and completed the set of continental titles by claiming the UEFA Cup with victory over Fiorentina in 1990.

1. Liverpool

Liverpool players celebrate their 1984 European Cup final win over Roma. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool won the European Cup for a third time in five seasons by beating Real Madrid 1-0 at the Parc des Princes in the 1981 final, with Alan Kennedy scoring the game's only goal.

The Reds went on to win the trophy again in 1984, edging out Roma at their Stadio Olimpico home in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw. Liverpool reached the final once more the following season, but lost 1-0 to Juventus and were banned from European competition for six seasons following the events at Heysel which saw 39 fans lose their lives.