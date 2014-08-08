Is this the coolest football shop in the world?

There's nothing quite like getting your mitts on a new pair of boots in time for the new season – and now there's no better way of doing it than at the world's biggest boot room.

Thanks to Pro-Direct, snapping up your weapons for the campaign ahead has never been more fun thanks to the opening of their revolutionary new hi-tech store in Carnaby, London.

Customers can browse the impressive collection via the touch-screen podiums before trying on and taking home their new weekend wonders.

If that's not enough, the swish store displays clothing on full-size digital mannequins in 4K definition, while walls come to life with creative content and lighting to reflect the mood.

Planning to head in soon? You might just be one of the lucky few to meet one of the store's celebrity visitors, or the first to see one of their planned big reveals.

Find Pro-Direct's futuristic boot blast at 19 Foubert's Place, Carnaby, London, W1. Opening hours: Mon-Sat 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-6pm.