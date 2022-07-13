Costa Rica World Cup 2022 squad: Luis Fernando Suarez's selection for the June internationals

We're counting down to the Costa Rica World Cup 2022 squad being announced, with the showcase tournament in Qatar now just months away.

Luis Fernando Suarez's side booked their spot at the finals by beating New Zealand in June's intercontinental play-offs.

The Ticos are on their best-ever streak of qualification, appearing in a third successive World Cup (and a sixth overall).

They look set to face a tough challenge this time around, having been drawn against four-time champions Germany, 2010 winners Spain, and Japan.

Costa Rica World Cup 2022 squad: The squad for the June internationals

GK: Keylor Navas (PSG)

GK: Aaron Cruz (Deportivo Saprissa)

GK: Leonel Moreira (Alajuelense)

DF: Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios)

DF: Keysher Fuller (Herediano)

DF: Oscar Duarte (Levante)

DF: Bryan Oviedo (FC Copenhagen)

DF: Francisco Calvo (San Jose Earthquakes)

DF: Ian Lawrence (Alajuelense)

DF: Kendall Watson (Deportivo Saprissa)

DF: Daniel Chacon (Cartagines)

DF: Carlos Martinez (San Carlos)

MF: Carlos Mora (Alajuelense)

MF: Celso Borges (Alajuelense)

MF: Jewison Bennette (Herediano)

MF: Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense)

MF: Gerson Torres (Herediano)

MF: Orlando Galo (Herediano)

MF: Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano)

MF: Brandon Aguilera (AD Guanacasteca)

FW: Anthony Contreras (AD Guanacasteca)

FW: Johan Venegas (Alajuelense)

FW: Joel Campbell (Monterrey)

Costa Rica World Cup 2022 squad: How many players are Costa Rica allowed to take?

National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to last summer’s European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now it has been announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.

When will the final Costa Rica World Cup 2022 squad be announced?

This year’s World Cup is the first to take place at the end of the year, running from November 21-December 18.

As well as their crucial play-off victory, Costa Rica also got their 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League campaign underway in June, defeating Martinique and losing to Panama.

Pre-tournament friendlies should help Suarez fine-tune his final squad, which would usually be announced around six weeks before the tournament starts.

That may change with club football being played closer to the beginning of the World Cup than normal, though.

Who will make the final Costa Rica 2022 World Cup squad?

Barring injuries or bans, there are a few players we expect to be dead certs for the final Costa Rica squad.

Right towards the top of the list are three-time Champions League-winning goalkeeper Keylor Navas, midfield Celso Borges and skipper Bryan Ruiz - formerly of Fulham - and ex-Arsenal forward Joel Campbell - all of whom have over 100 caps to their name.

Two European-based players expected to be on the plane to Qatar are Levante centre-half Oscar Duarte and Copenhagen left-back Bryan Oviedo - who played in the Premier League for Everton and Sunderland.