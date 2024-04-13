Cover shadow: football tactics explained

By Jack Lacey-Hatton
published

What actually is the cover shadow? Here's your handy tactical explainer

Declan Rice
Midfielders like Declan Rice need to use the cover shadow to win back the ball (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was a time in football where being caught between going for the ball or holding your ground was something of a cardinal sin. If you were man-marking – man mark.

If you need to close the ball down, do so. Tracking, marking and tackling was the cornerstone of good defending.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1