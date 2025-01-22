WATCH: Why Omar Marmoush could be about to save Manchester City's season

Manchester City are no strangers to splashing the cash in the transfer market, but they are moving decisively this January, even by their standards.

City have been defensively frail through this campaign, not helped by injuries to key players like Rodri and Ruben Dias. To remedy this, Pep Guardiola's side have secured the services of Abdukodir Khusanov, a highly aggressive defender whose style should combat some of the Manchester club's current deficiencies.

It looks a smart move but, further up the field, the standout signing will undoubtedly be Omar Marmoush, an Egyptian attacker on his way to the Etihad Stadium from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Why the Omar Marmoush signing works for Manchester City

The Egypt international looks set to become City's latest January addition (Image credit: Getty Images)

Versatile, dynamic, and technically gifted, Marmoush – ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now – represents the all-action understudy forward City have been missing since the departure of Julian Álvarez to Atletico Madrid last summer.

With 15 goals and nine assists in the Bundesliga this season, Marmoush is showcasing an ability to both score and create, while also outperforming his xG.

Marmoush looks to be compensating for De Bruyne's decline (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

With Kevin De Bruyne’s physical decline becoming more evident, Marmoush’s ability to drop deep, carry the ball, and link midfield to attack could be transformative. His high-touch playing style contrasts with Erling Haaland’s more static approach, giving Guardiola tactical flexibility to adapt to different scenarios.

His average of 47.8 touches per 90 minutes dwarfs Erling Haaland's 23, underlining his capacity to get on the ball – a critical attribute for Guardiola’s system. The Egyptian's flair for set-pieces, including two free-kick goals in November, also fills a glaring void in City’s repertoire.

Marmoush’s arrival also adds tactical flexibility. He is capable of operating across the front line, which could rejuvenate a City attack that has often lacked variety this season.

The Egypt international's ability to carry the ball, create space, and contribute defensively mirrors the role Alvarez played during City’s treble-winning campaign. Furthermore, Marmoush's effectiveness from set pieces provides a dimension that City have lacked in recent times.

Will Marmoush replace Alvarez? (Image credit: Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

As Guardiola looks to transition to a younger, more dynamic squad, Marmoush’s energy and skillset seem tailor-made to slot seamlessly into City’s plans. With these signings, City appear poised not only to address current weaknesses but to reignite their dominance both domestically and on the continent.

City take on Chelsea this weekend when Premier League action returns.