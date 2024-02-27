Between the lines: football tactics explained

How to describe what “between the lines” means… ever get that helpless feeling your team is being overrun by the opposition?

We’ve all been there (although maybe Sheffield United fans have experienced it more than most this season) Often there's a direct correlation with when the opposition is exploiting space between the lines.

But what are the lines and how do teams get between them?

What is getting between the lines?

Liverpool work on breaking the lines in training (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the purpose of this, the lines refer to a connecting space among a teams' defenders, or midfielders, or attackers. In a basic 4-4-2 system, the defensive line would be joined up by the back four.

Of particular importance is getting between the defensive and midfield line. This is the golden area of space, the majority of possession-based teams are seeking.

If a team isn’t particularly direct with their attacking play, exploiting this area is key to reaching the final third. But it isn’t straightforward.

Intricate passing and excellent close control is fundamental for ball-players trying to break the lines. At any level of football, being able to do this fluently can be difficult.

From the other point of view, the team without the ball is obviously trying to stop players finding pockets of space in their defensive shape. How do they do this? Be as compact as possible.

By closing the spaces between the lines, the defending team is making it far more difficult for the opposition to play through them directly. Teams in a mid or low-block fundamentally can not allow too much space between their defensive line and those in front.

A side with top quality playmakers or a dominant No.10 will utilise any unoccupied grass to create chances.

Spotting the opportunity to pierce any weakness in the opposition defence is the difference between a team adept a breaking the lines, or one that isn’t brave enough on the ball.

Which teams are experts at getting in between the lines?

Every great possession-based team that has ever played the game needs to be expert at finding this space. But there are some particularly distinguished examples from recent years.

Before he arrived at Manchester United, finding this space was a key feature of Erik ten Hag’s Ajax team who reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2019. In a narrow 4-2-3-1 system, Ajax’s three attacking midfielders used to rotate at every possible opportunity to try and exploit room in front of their opponents defence.

Their midfield double pivot of Frenkie De Jong and Lasse Schone were brilliant at playing difficult, round the corner passes to the attackers who were focused, almost solely, on getting as much space as possible in between the lines.

Erik ten Hag's Ajax were masters of finding space between the lines (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brighton under Roberto De Zerbi have become particularly effective since the Italian took charge in the autumn of 2022. Under his tactical stewardship the Segulls’ pattern of play normally involves a build-up from deep that focuses heavily on breaking lines.

De Zerbi’s team like to lure as many opposition players into their half, before then (ideally) playing their way out of the press. This involves slow accurate build-up, before quick one touch passing to play out.

They just want the lines closer to their defence, further up the pitch. That gives them more space to play and run into, between the opposition midfield and defence.

Brighton remain quite a rigid side when it comes to their attacking build-up. But when they do find that golden space between the lines, their clever movement, directness and pace can hurt any team in the Premier League.

Any of the great midfielders of the last 20 seasons; Xavi, Pirlo, Steven Gerrard, could all play those tricky passes into those receiving between the lines. Any footballer capable of mastering this craft can build a career around it. Because, ultimately, every team is chasing the space between the lines.

