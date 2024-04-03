Numerical superiority: football tactics explained

By Jack Lacey-Hatton
published

What actually is numerical superiority? Here's your handy tactical explainer

Pep Guardiola
Gaining numerical superiority is hugely important for Pep Guardiola (Image credit: Getty Images)

We’ve all watched or played football when you can feel one of the two sides has run out of gas. Inevitably that team ends up without the ball, dejected and hopeless. Chasing shadows.

Like a boxer on the ropes or being match point down in tennis, this is the point from where few return. But how are some teams often able to run others into the ground like this?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1