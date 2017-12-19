Cristiano Ronaldo to build a paediatric hospital in Chile

The Real Madrid megastar has teamed up with Italian businessman Alessandro Proto to complete the venture. And apparently, this is just the first hospital to be built with plenty more planned across South America.

"Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo will build a paediatric hospital in Santiago Chile, in 2020," announced an official statement from New York-based law firm Brafman & Associates.

"Cristiano, up to now the only player in the history to have won the The Best FIFA Award for the best player in the world, and Alessandro is very happy with this initiative."

Ronaldo is currently the world's highest paid footballer, according to Forbes, so he's got some cash to splash on his humanitarian work.

The Portugal international is also an ambassador for Save the Children, Unicef and World Vision.

