Wayne Rooney is "really enjoying" his community service

The Everton striker was banned from driving for two years in September after being caught over the limit at the wheel.

He was ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid community service, and it turns out he's been enjoying working with adults with learning difficulties at the centre.

"I've really enjoyed doing it," he told TalkSport after saying he's halfway through his hours. "Honestly, I'm really enjoying it, working with these people, and I think it's a place now where I'll certainly keep in touch with when obviously my hours are over."

Asked if he received any backlash as a world-renowned footballer, he said: "We actually don't even talk about football in there. It's a refreshing place to go and it's relaxing."

Superb.

