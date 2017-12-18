Arsenal legend Thierry Henry dresses up as a king in Nigeria

Former France forward and World Cup winner Henry was paying Nigeria a visit in an event organised by Guinness Nigeria, and he certainly got into the spirit of it all.

Arsenal's all-time top goalscorer was given an Igbo royalty garb to wear before he attended his coronation.

Apparently, the reason for the ceremony is because Nigerian football fans would shout "Igwe", meaning king, whenever Henry scored for the Gunners.

As usual, Henry seemed to take it all in his stride.

