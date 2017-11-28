Cristiano Ronaldo has a new bust... and this one actually looks like him

Jose Antonio Navarro Arteaga was handed the task of producing a new bust of the Portuguese icon for Real Madrid's official club museum.

You will, of course, remember the last one by Emanuel Santos that was presented outside Madeira airport (we mean, how could you forget?).

The new Ronaldo statue, which comes in at 60kg and nearly a metre tall, seems to have done a far better job of capturing the Portugal international's facial features (if not his neck, which is appparently of giraffe-like proportions).

But we'll leave it up to you to decide which one you prefer...

