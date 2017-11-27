Bosnian club Zeljeznicar spray balls red in attempt to stop Sarajevo derby from being postponed

Photo: @onajotamo, via Twitter

The Sarajevo derby had to be called off on Sunday due to heavy snow – but not through lack of trying on Zelkeznicar's part, who tried everything possible to make the fixture go ahead.

Zeljeznicar didn't have flourescent match balls for the match, so tried to make up for it by painting them bright red instead.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the tactic didn't work – despite the club claiming match officials told them to do it.

Mala Željima manufaktura fudbalskih lopti November 26, 2017

A good effort, though, we say.

The match took place on Monday instead and, as you can see in the video below, with a proper orange ball worthy of approval from the Bosnian FA.

Zeljeznicar won the local derby 2-1, and go joint-top with Siroki Brijeg after 16 matches.

