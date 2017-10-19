Cristiano Ronaldo isn't Europe's highest-paid celebrity anymore

British author Rowling tops Forbes's European celebrity rich list for 2017 with projected earnings of $95m – $2m more than the Real Madrid forward.

However, Ronaldo will be pleased to know he's still the year's highest-paid sportsman in the world, ahead of basketball icon LeBron James and rival Lionel Messi.

According to Forbes's rankings, the 32-year-old comes fifth in the overall celebrity list (behind Drake, Rowling, Beyonce and Diddy), with Messi 14th.

In terms of footballers in the European rankings, Gareth Bale comes in joint-18th with $34m earnings, followed by Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 20th with $32m.

Forbes's European Celebrity Rich List 2017

1. J.K. Rowling: UK, $95 million

2. Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal, $93m

3. Coldplay: UK, $88m

4. Adele: UK, $69m

5. Roger Federer: Switzerland, $64m

-6. Elton John: UK, $60m

-6. Gordon Ramsay: UK, $60m

7. Paul McCartney: UK, $54m

8. Rory McIlroy: UK, $50m

9. Calvin Harris: UK, $48m

10. Lewis Hamilton: UK, $46m

11. Simon Cowell: UK, $43.5m

12. Tiesto: Holland, $39m

13. Sebastian Vettel: Germany, $38.5m

14. Novak Djokovic: Serbia, $37.6m

15. Ed Sheeran: UK, $37m

16. Fernando Alonso: Spain, $36m

18. Gareth Bale: UK, $34m

18. Conor McGregor: Ireland, $34m

20. Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Sweden $32m

