Ex-Milan defender Kakha Kaladze runs for mayor of Tbilisi

The 39-year-old Georgian made over 250 appearances at full-back for the Rossoneri during a successful nine-year period.

As well as achieving continental success, he lifted the Serie A title playing in a backline alongside the likes of Alessandro Nesta and Paolo Maldini.

After an illustrious career which came to an end with Genoa in 2011, Kaladze set his sights on conquering the world of politics and is running to lead the Georgian Dream party against seven other candidates.

"Every time when I talk about success in politics or in sport, I stress how important it is to have a team of professionals," he said after a campaign event.

"I don't see October 21 (election day) as a problem.

"I anticipate difficulties after October 21, we will have serious challenges, but I hope that we will overcome all difficult barriers."

Kaladze is in his sixth year of Georgian politics, and has previously served as energy minister. In his campaign he has promised improvements to roads, green spaces, education and healthcare.

And if all else fails, he'll just get Gennaro Gattuso on everyone.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com