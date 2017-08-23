Phil Jones's foul-mouthed rant at UEFA doping official revealed

Jones was an unused substitute in Manchester United’s Europa League final victory over Ajax, but still had to undergo a random drug test after the whistle blew.

The delay meant that the defender missed out on the team photo in which United players paid homage to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing, which occurred two days prior.

He was fined €5,000 and is currently serving the three-match ban issued by UEFA.

Jones was adjudged to have used “direct insulting and directing abusive language” toward Luka Zajc, who recounted the incident to the Manchester Evening News:

“The first player from Manchester United, Phil Jones, comes to the DCS (doping control station) and was very upset he had to be in the DCS.

“He wanted to leave to celebrate with them team, but I told him that he had to do the sampling first.

“He then told me I was a f***er doing this and that I had a f***er’s job and how I could be so f***ing stupid to consider having such a f***ing job.”

He only wanted a wee sample, Phil. Jeez.

