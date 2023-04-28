Crystal Palace v West Ham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Crystal Palace v West Ham live stream and match preview, Saturday 29 April, 12.30pm BST

Looking for a Crystal Palace v West Ham live stream? We've got you covered. Crystal Palace v West Ham is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Crystal Palace and West Ham are heading towards the sweet relief of a mid-table finish, but both sides will still be glancing over their shoulders ahead of their meeting at Selhurst Park.

Roy Hodgson’s return as manager sparked an upturn in form for Palace that arrested their slide and sent them back into 12th, eight points above the bottom three, but the Eagles could only pick up one point from their last two games against Everton and Wolves.

The Hammers have a Conference League semi-final on the horizon but will be aware of the importance of picking up points here, as they are five points clear of the drop and face the two Manchester clubs in their next two games.

Palace won the first meeting of the season 2-1 in November, coming behind after Said Benrahma’s opener to claim victory with a Wilfried Zaha leveller and 94th-minute Michael Olise winner.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Palace defender Joachim Andersen is carrying a knock, while Nathan Ferguson, Nathaniel Clyne and Wilfried Zaha are a few days away from reaching full fitness.

Gianluca Scamacca is West Ham’s only long-term absentee, with the Italian out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Form

Crystal Palace: LDWWW

West Ham: LWWDD

Referee

Craig Pawson will be the referee for Crystal Palace v West Ham.

Stadium

Crystal Palace v West Ham will be played at Selhurst Park in London.

Kick-off and channel

Crystal Palace v West Ham kick-off is at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 29 April in the UK. The game is being shown in the UK by BT Sport (opens in new tab).

