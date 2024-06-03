Daniel Sturridge exclusive: “England have everything they need to win Euro 2024 – I have a good feeling about it”

By
published

The former Three Lions forward believes Gareth Southgate’s side have what it takes to triumph in Germany

Daniel Sturridge
(Image credit: LG)

Daniel Sturridge believes that England have a real chance of winning Euro 2024 – insisting they have the firepower required to go all the way.

Sturridge represented the Three Lions at two major tournaments, the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016, scoring a dramatic late winner against Wales eight years ago.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Arthur Renard

Arthur Renard has been writing for FourFourTwo since 2013, when Ronald Koeman hosted him for a Readers interview in a small room in stadium De Kuip. Two years later Arthur moved to London, where he still lives and from where he covers English football, while he has also been travelling the world to cover events like the World Cup and Copa America.