Daniel Sturridge exclusive: “England have everything they need to win Euro 2024 – I have a good feeling about it”

Daniel Sturridge believes that England have a real chance of winning Euro 2024 – insisting they have the firepower required to go all the way.

Sturridge represented the Three Lions at two major tournaments, the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016, scoring a dramatic late winner against Wales eight years ago.

England begin their warm-up for this summer’s Euros with friendlies against Bosnia and Iceland in the next few days, and the 34-year-old is feeling confident about their chances in Germany.

“They’re a super talented team,” Sturridge told FourFourTwo, speaking in association with LG. “They’ve got everything: top players in midfield, the attack is special and the defence and the goalkeeper have had a long time together, too. When you’re talking about the total squad, you’ve got fresh faces, young talent, goals, assists, skills, everything.”

Rising stars like Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden have ascended to become two of the best players in the world, and have already spent a significant amount of time playing alongside more experienced players like Harry Kane. Sturridge thinks there’s a good balance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“There’s a good mix of ages and mindsets,” he said. “I think you need consistency and continuity to have success as a national team – you need to play with each other for a long, extended period of time. This team is very good all-round.

“I’m intrigued, because they’ve got everything they need to win, but you don’t know how it will turn out. So much has to happen and has to go right.

“When you look at some teams who have won a major tournament recently, usually their runs going into a competition have involved long, unbeaten streaks, like Italy before the Euros and Argentina before the World Cup.

“Then I feel like a lot of things happened during the competition, which made them believe. Argentina went from a challenging start when they lost to Saudi Arabia – at first you were thinking perhaps they don’t have a chance, then all of a sudden they started winning and you were like ‘Whoa, what’s going on here?’

"So it depends on many factors, but I have a good feeling about England at the Euros.”

Now working as a pundit, Sturridge met Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson and Ben Chilwell at St George’s Park earlier this year, to reflect on some memorable recent Three Lions moments, while inviting them to provide a bit of punditry themselves.

"It was a good vibe to spend time interviewing familiar faces," Sturridge said. "A new experience, being in the chair asking the questions.”

Sitting on sofas in the England training centre, the quartet watched and reacted to clips on an LG OLED TV – including action from Euro 2024 qualifying such as Harry Kane’s goal against Italy and Bukayo Saka’s stunning strike against North Macedonia, plus Rickie Lambert’s debut header against Scotland in 2013.

“I’m buzzing for this summer,” said Gallagher, who’s aiming to be part of the final 26-man squad, having previously gone to the 2022 World Cup with the Three Lions. “It’s an honour to play for England and to be at a major tournament is incredible. Hopefully I can play my part.

“I just want to be part of the squad, be there and feel a part of it. We have a talented young squad with so many talented players, so it’s a really exciting time for England. I’m really looking forward to it.”

