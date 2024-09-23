Darwin Nunez has taken his chance - now a big opportunity arises for Liverpool's No.9

By
published

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez was on target at the weekend - proving something very important for Arne Slot going forward

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrating after scoring the third goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on September 21, 2024 in Liverpool, England.
Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates scoring the third goal against Bournemouth (Image credit: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

That Darwin Nunez made the most appearances of any Liverpool player last season is a quirk of statistics. The £65 million signing played 54 games but only 33 were from the start.

On Saturday, at Anfield he finally got his first start of the season under new head coach Arne Slot. That Nunez also scored 18 goals last season is also somewhat of a misleading statistic - only 11 of them were in the Premier League, and none against a team that finished in the top six. He only scored in nine of his 38 league appearances and ended the campaign with fewer league goals than Chris Wood, Nicolas Jackson, Matheus Cunha, Leandro Trossard and 14 others. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matt Ladson

Matt Ladson is the co-founder and editor of This Is Anfield, the independent Liverpool news and comment website, and covers all areas of the Reds for FourFourTwo – including transfer analysis, interviews, title wins and European trophies. As well as writing about Liverpool for FourFourTwo he also contributes to other titles including Yahoo and Bleacher Report. He is a lifelong fan of the Reds.