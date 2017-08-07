Didier Drogba smashes in ridiculous free-kick for Phoenix Rising

The 39-year-old leathered in one of his trademark free-kicks against LA Galaxy's reserve team in the USL, the third tier of U.S. soccer, on Sunday evening.

After scoring with the rip-snorting strike, Drogba wheeled away with his classic knee-slide celebration in front of the bench at the StubHub Center Track & Field Stadium.

He was mobbed by former Manchester City and Chelsea winger Shaun Wright-Phillips, as well as ex-Leicester defender Jordan Stewart, as Phoenix's 2-0 win lifted them to 10th in the table.

Drogba's goal was the Chelsea legend's fifth in nine appearances for the Arizona club, who have ambitions of becoming an MLS franchise in the near future with the Ivorian as one of their owners.

