Dundee lose 5-2 to team of 100 kids in friendly match

To mark Dundee's away kit launch, 100 boys and girls wore the new red strip as they took on the Dees' first team and emerged victorious at Dens Park.

The hastily-assembled team also had the pleasure of being managed by current head coach Neil McCann, who finely mapped out how his new stars could break down a resolute senior squad.

"It was the senior guys’ first defeat of the pre-season but I’m hoping they’ll learn from it." McCann told The Courier.

“But I’m just delighted for my young team. I set them out to attack as a 99. I went for a 33-33-33 formation, and I think it worked a treat.

“We attacked in numbers and defended in numbers. You can’t ask any more than that.”

We couldn't agree more, Neil. The kids nailed their gameplan and strolled out of there as worthy winners.

