Antoine Griezmann returns to Atletico Madrid with bizarre new hairstyle
The 26-year-old has caused a stir on social media with his new locks.
The Atletico Madrid striker and his team-mate Koke reported back to the La Liga club for pre-season training on Wednesday having been granted extended holidays.
And it seems the France international has given little time to his hair as, to be honest, it looks a bit ridiculous.
. y ya se han unido a la concentración del equipo en Los Ángeles de San Rafael. ¡Bienvenidos! July 12, 2017
A little trim before the start of the season wouldn't go amiss.
