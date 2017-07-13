Trending

Antoine Griezmann returns to Atletico Madrid with bizarre new hairstyle

By

The 26-year-old has caused a stir on social media with his new locks.

Antoine Griezmann

The Atletico Madrid striker and his team-mate Koke reported back to the La Liga club for pre-season training on Wednesday having been granted extended holidays.

And it seems the France international has given little time to his hair as, to be honest, it looks a bit ridiculous.

A little trim before the start of the season wouldn't go amiss.

