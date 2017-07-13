Bolton install luxury recliner seats pitchside at the Macron Stadium

It doesn't get much more blockbuster for a Bolton fan than seeing the likes of Josh Vela and Gary Madine banging in a goal or two. But now, their fans have a chance to occupy seats which matches the premium quality on the pitch.

Bolton have teamed up with cinema chain Vue to install four new leather seats pitchside at the club's Macron Stadium. As well as a comfy chair, each fan also gets a little table to put their drinks and snacks on.

To claim one of the seats on a match day, which will be available for every home game of the 2017/18 season, supporters are being invited to enter social media competitions hosted on the club’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

John Ashley, Bolton Wanderers’ commercial manager, told the Bolton News: “It’s a really exciting project and certainly offers our fans something different from the ordinary match-day experience... I’m sure they’re going to be received really well."

