Ecuadorian Under-20 player uses the corner flag to fend off angry River Plate opponents

The Ecuadorian club's U20 team defeated Uruguay's River Plate in the U20 Copa Libertadores semi-finals but, midway through the game, Preciado was forced to go on the attack.

After a verbal-slanging match, Preciado was rounded on by his opponents. Naturally, the defender sprinted off to grab the corner flag and threaten to stab the rival players, before a team-mate eventually took the pole from him and threw it away.

A corner flag as a weapon? Certainly innovative. South American Football Federation CONMEBOL are expected to step in and take disciplinary measures as plenty more players piled into the bust-up.

