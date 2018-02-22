Queen of the South's back-up goalkeeper is hit by a runaway cow
Queen of the South have a goalkeeper crisis after Sam Henderson was struck by a rogue cow.
The 19-year-old Henderson injured his shoulder while helping his father out on his farm.
Queen of the South's first-choice goalkeeper Alan Martin is out with a long-term thigh injury, leaving Jack Leighfield as their only sure-fire option to face Dunfermline on Saturday, since Henderson faces a race against time to be ready for the bench.
The Doonhamers' assistant manager Dougie Anderson told The Scotsman: "Sam has missed training this week. It could have been worse as the cow ran at him for a second time but he managed to get out of the way.
"He has a sore shoulder so he is getting closely monitored and a lot of treatment as we do not want to go into the game without a goalkeeper on the bench."
It is not yet known exactly how long Henderson will be out for. Moo!
