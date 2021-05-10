England stars show off retro Italia 90 Black Out shirt ahead of Euro 2020

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Raheem Sterling show off the new ScoreDraw 1990 Black Out shirt

As New Order’s Bernard Sumner sang in 1990s World in Motion, "when something's good, it's never gone" – and three decades on, that's the case with England’s famous Italia 90 kits.

While Paul Gascoigne and Sumner were two of the faces that made England’s 1990 kits so iconic. It is the fans that keep the kits in fashion as they continue to wear them in the stands.

The then 23-year-old Gazza lit up Italia 90 with a mixture of his skill, desire and of course his tears in the famous white shirt, while England fans both at home and in Italy were enjoying the tournament and the soundtrack to that summer was provided by New Order’s World in Motion - with singer Sumner donning the light blue third shirt in the music video.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Raheem Sterling show off the new ScoreDraw 1990 Mash-up shirt (Image credit: SM2/The FA/ScoreDraw)

Three decades on and Score Draw - officially licensed by The FA to reproduce a range of popular retro shirts - have produced a new Black Out shirt to celebrate the iconic design.

The new shirt joins the Mash-Up shirt released in April to celebrate Italia 90 and the impact it had on football in England. The England 1990 Black-Out shirt acknowledges the subculture of football supporters, the hope and humility, the dedication and sacrifice.

It is testimony to their resilience. The shirt is a uniquely interpreted version of the cult England 1990 third shirt and of an alternative English football culture. A shirt of conscientious objection.

This is a shirt of remembrance and respect. A shirt that proudly embraces all of England’s colours, classes and creeds.

