England U21 vs Portugal U21 live stream, match preview and kick-off time for Under-21 Euros quarter-final

England U21 vs Portugal U21 live stream and match preview, Sunday 2 July, 5pm BST

Looking for an England U21 vs Portugal U21 live stream? We've got you covered. England U21 vs Portugal U21 is being aired for free on UEFA.tv in the UK and Europe.

All you need to do is sign up to UEFA's own channel and every game of the U21 European Championships will be available to watch for free.

England come into the game full of confidence, having won all three of their group games 2-0, comfortably beating Czech Republic, Israel and Germany in the process.

Anthony Gordon, Emile Smith Rowe, Cameron Archer, Jacob Ramsey and Harvey Elliott have all notched for the young Three Lions side, with manager Lee Carsley also handing starts to 20 of the 23 members of the squad in the process.

Portugal, meanwhile, haven't been as convincing in the group stages, picking up four points and just managing to scrape through ahead of the Netherlands. Their opening game of the tournament started off poorly against hosts Georgia, as they lost 2-0 and had Tomas Araujo sent off.

A 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in their second game left them with a fighting chance as they headed into the final match against Belgium, and an 89th minute penalty from Benfica midfielder Tiago Dantas ensured it would be Portugal heading into the knockout stages of the tournament.

They'll have to play better against and England side packed full of Premier League experience and quality, though, with the winner setting up a tie against either Israel or Georgia in the semi-finals.

On the other side of the draw, Spain face Switzerland while France are up against Ukraine.

Kick off is at 5pm BST.

Form

England: WWW

Portugal: LDW

Stadium

England U21 vs Portugal U21 will be played at the 12,000-capacity Ramaz Shengelia Stadium in Kutaisi, Georgia. The home stadium of FC Torpedo Kutaisi, it is named after former Soviet/Georgian footballer Ramaz Shengelia.

Kick-off and channel

England U21 vs Portugal U21 kick-off is at 5pm BST on Sunday July 2 in the UK. The game is being shown on UEFA.tv, available online and on the app.

‘We’ve not won this tournament since 1984 - it’s about making our own history’: We spoke exclusively to England manager Lee Carsley ahead of the under-21 Euros