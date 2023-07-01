England U21 vs Portugal U21 live stream, match preview and kick-off time for Under-21 Euros quarter-final
Find an England U21 vs Portugal U21 live stream for this crucial Euros knockout game
England U21 vs Portugal U21 live stream and match preview, Sunday 2 July, 5pm BST
ENGLAND U21 VS PORTUGAL U21 LIVE STREAM AND MATCH PREVIEW
Looking for an England U21 vs Portugal U21 live stream? We've got you covered. England U21 vs Portugal U21 is being aired for free on UEFA.tv in the UK and Europe.
All you need to do is sign up to UEFA's own channel and every game of the U21 European Championships will be available to watch for free.
England come into the game full of confidence, having won all three of their group games 2-0, comfortably beating Czech Republic, Israel and Germany in the process.
Anthony Gordon, Emile Smith Rowe, Cameron Archer, Jacob Ramsey and Harvey Elliott have all notched for the young Three Lions side, with manager Lee Carsley also handing starts to 20 of the 23 members of the squad in the process.
Portugal, meanwhile, haven't been as convincing in the group stages, picking up four points and just managing to scrape through ahead of the Netherlands. Their opening game of the tournament started off poorly against hosts Georgia, as they lost 2-0 and had Tomas Araujo sent off.
A 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in their second game left them with a fighting chance as they headed into the final match against Belgium, and an 89th minute penalty from Benfica midfielder Tiago Dantas ensured it would be Portugal heading into the knockout stages of the tournament.
They'll have to play better against and England side packed full of Premier League experience and quality, though, with the winner setting up a tie against either Israel or Georgia in the semi-finals.
On the other side of the draw, Spain face Switzerland while France are up against Ukraine.
Kick off is at 5pm BST.
Form
England: WWW
Portugal: LDW
Stadium
England U21 vs Portugal U21 will be played at the 12,000-capacity Ramaz Shengelia Stadium in Kutaisi, Georgia. The home stadium of FC Torpedo Kutaisi, it is named after former Soviet/Georgian footballer Ramaz Shengelia.
Kick-off and channel
England U21 vs Portugal U21 kick-off is at 5pm BST on Sunday July 2 in the UK. The game is being shown on UEFA.tv, available online and on the app.
Read more
‘We’ve not won this tournament since 1984 - it’s about making our own history’: We spoke exclusively to England manager Lee Carsley ahead of the under-21 Euros
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.
Most Popular
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs