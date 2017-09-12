Englishman Billy Ions scores brilliant Puskas contender in Finnish league

Ions, who started his youth career in Tenerife before moving back to England with Newcastle and Leeds, scored a peach of a volley for SJK in their mid-table meeting with VPS.

In front of a 3,877-strong crowd, the 23-year-old collected a long ball on his chest, before unleashing an unstoppable dipping volley into the top-right corner.

The Ashington-born striker started his career with PS Kemi, before making a successful loan move at SJK permanent in summer 2016.

The strike came six minutes after SJK had conceded the opening goal of the match, and helped spur them on to victory – Ions' team ended up as 2-1 winners.

Kudos for the nonchalant celebration, too.

