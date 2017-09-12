Raheem Sterling roasts Leroy Sane over new tattoo
By Joe Nelson
The England winger used an Instagram Story to showcase his team-mate's huge tattoo – of himself
The Manchester City duo are good friends off the field, and Sterling had no quarrel with laying into the German over his brave ink.
Sane’s updated tattoo, which covers his entire back, now features a large clock, a door into a beam of light and the 21-year-old celebrating his goal from last season's 5-3 home win over Monaco.
Sterling pulled no punches in jokingly captioning his post: “What a s*** tattoo ‘my name is @LeroySane19 and I love myself’.”
Suffice to say, Sane was always going to have a hard time topping Andre Gray's recent back tattoo celebrating black history.
