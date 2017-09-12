Lionel Messi shows off piano skills with rendition of Champions League theme

The Champions League returns tonight – and if we weren’t already excited enough to enjoy the spectacle, Lionel Messi has done his best to get us properly in the mood.

As part of adidas's #HereToCreate campaign, the video shows Barcelona’s record breaker sat alone at a grand piano before breaking into the beloved Champions League anthem with surprising competency.

Barcelona host Juventus in their opening Group D game tonight – the two favourites to progress in a group that also features Olympiakos and Sporting.

Messi has started the season in terrific fashion, showing no signs of unrest since Neymar’s departure with five goals in his first three La Liga matches.

Next up: Luis Suarez with Flight of the Bumblebee, we can only assume.

