The Euro 2012 England squad predictor - 06/02/12

Wondering who'll be in the England squad for the summer's inevitably successful jaunt to Poland and Ukraine? So is Fabio Capello, if this morning's papers are to be believed.

Fortunately, we've had a sit down in a quiet room and have come up with a list of how things stand at present - most likely to travel at the top, those at risk of missing out towards the bottom...

Key:

Ã¢ÂÂ² = moving up

Ã¢ÂÂ¼ = moving down

Ã¢ÂÂ = non mover

Ã¢ÂÂ = new entry



1 Joe Hart Ã¢ÂÂ

Unrivaled No.1 and the key to defensive stability (hopefully)



2 Wayne Rooney Ã¢ÂÂ

Still the most dangerous player, though less so when banned



3 Ashley Cole Ã¢ÂÂ

A cert: CapelloÃ¢ÂÂs Mr Reliable, even if club form has been patchy



4 Scott Parker Ã¢ÂÂ²

Never-say-die attitude rubs off on everyone around him

5 Steven Gerrard Ã¢ÂÂ

Fit and firing: RooneyÃ¢ÂÂs stand-in for France and Sweden?

6 John Terry Ã¢ÂÂ¼

Stripped of the captaincy, but still certain to be in Fabio's plans



7 James Milner Ã¢ÂÂ

Work-rate and versatility make him the ideal utility player for any 23



8 Gary Cahill Ã¢ÂÂ²

Will look to build an understanding with new club-mate Terry

9 Gareth Barry Ã¢ÂÂ¼

Efficient if unspectacular, a staple of Fabio's squads since day one



10 Leighton Baines Ã¢ÂÂ

Unproven but solid understudy in a position with few options

11 Theo Walcott Ã¢ÂÂ²

Capello favourite. Form a worry, but explosive pace still a weapon



12 Daniel Sturridge Ã¢ÂÂ²

Has forced his way in at Chelsea and is aiming for the same with England

13 Danny Welbeck Ã¢ÂÂ²

Form with Manchester United has seen him overtake Darren Bent

14 Joleon Lescott Ã¢ÂÂ²

Consistent Man City form makes him a reliable alternative

15 Stewart Downing Ã¢ÂÂ¼

Must do more to secure place (and that's just with Liverpool...)



16 Jack Wilshere Ã¢ÂÂ¼

Should still make it despite suffering an injury setback

17 Ashley Young Ã¢ÂÂ¼

Injury sees him slip down the international pecking order

18 Frank Lampard Ã¢ÂÂ

Invaluable source of goals when it matters in the big games

19 Glen Johnson Ã¢ÂÂ¼

CapelloÃ¢ÂÂs go-to right-back, but under threat from Kyle Walker

20 Scott Carson Ã¢ÂÂ

A long way behind Joe Hart, but there aren't too many options left

21 Darren Bent Ã¢ÂÂ¼

On the bench for now, but form in qualifying stands him in good stead



22 Phil Jones Ã¢ÂÂ¼

Standing has slipped after a few shaky defensive performances

23 Ben Foster Ã¢ÂÂ

Could he be tempted out of his self-imposed exile?

Close contenders

David Stockdale has enjoyed an extended run in the Fulham goal, and Capello would be buoyed to see his the keeper playing, especially given the effect regular football has had for the confidence and development of Kyle Walker, as he continues to play a part in Tottenham's tentative title push. Adam Johnson finds himself on the other end of the spectrum as Roberto Mancini has persisted with an improved Samir Nasri, when it looked like Johnson could jump ahead of the former Arsenal man. Chris Smalling is still out with glandular fever, but it's no secret that Capello admires his composure and comfort at right-back. So much so, that he has refrained from picking Micah Richards in previous squads, despite the Manchester City defender's barn-storming displays from that very position. Jermain Defoe led the line well against Manchester City Ã¢ÂÂ grabbing himself a goal Ã¢ÂÂ but his late miss would have tipped the balance further towards Bent and the more versatile Welbeck and Sturridge.



Bubbling under



Everton's Phil Jagielka and Jack Rodwell are a couple of weeks away from fitness. Given the size of David Moyes' squad, both will be find themselves back in action as soon as Everton look to push on into the top half of the table, and turn Capello's head. Aaron Lennon has continued to display his aptitude on both flanks but never seems far from an injury, while Tom Cleverley will be a welcome boost to both club and country as he is set to return next week and assist Manchester United teammate Michael Carrick, who has been in inspired form over the last two months. Bobby ZamoraÃ¢ÂÂs shift to (a bit more) West London has started well with a goal on his QPR debut against Wolves, but one wonders whether Capello really thinks he is capable of leading the line for England in a major tournament.

Outside bets

Andy Carroll hardly grabbed his chance to nail down a starting place with club or country during SuarezÃ¢ÂÂs eight-game absence, but he has at least resembled a footballer in the last few games (he even scored a goal, y'know...). Gabriel Agbonlahor's form has curtailed after an impressive start, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain seems to be going from strength to strength, after exciting outings against Manchester United and Blackburn Ã¢ÂÂ his technical ability and decision-making a particular treat. Leon Britton anyone? The key cog in SwanseaÃ¢ÂÂs engine room (do engines have cogs?) who looks unperturbed by the ever so frantic Premier League. The Wandsworth Xavi Ã¢ÂÂ possibly EnglandÃ¢ÂÂs?

The Euro 2012 England squad predictor: January