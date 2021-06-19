Euro 2020 – Who is Olivier Giroud's wife and does he have kids?

Olivier Giroud is hoping to win another international trophy with France this summer.

Giroud was part of the les Bleus squad that enjoyed a glorious World Cup summer in 2018.

He was the starting striker for Didier Deschamps' side in Russia, as France went all the way to the prize.

The world champions are now seeking to conquer the continental arena for the first time in more than two decades.

Indeed, 21 years have now passed since France won the European Championship, and they are desperate to end that drought in the coming weeks.

They remain the favourites to win Euro 2020 with the bookmakers, having seen off Germany in their opening game of the tournament.

Giroud began that match on the bench, having been displaced up top by the returning Karim Benzema.

He will still have a big role to play in the coming weeks, though, with Giroud having long been a favourite of Deschamps'.

The Chelsea striker, who signed a one-year contract extension at Stamford Bridge before the competition got under way, will be cheered on this summer by his wife.

Jennifer Giroud has been married to the France striker since 2011, with the couple celebrating their 10-year anniversary this year.

The Girouds have three children together. Their daughter, Jade, was born in 2013. Their first son, Evan, entered the world in 2016, and their second sun, Aaron, was born in 2018.

Giroud will hope to start when France take on Hungary in their second game of Euro 2020 on Saturday.

Victory for the world champions would send them through to the knockout stage of the tournament.

France will conclude the group phase against Portugal - the team who beat them in the final of Euro 2016 - on Wednesday.

Deschamps' men were the favourites to win that match on home soil five years ago, but Eder's strike in extra time gave Portugal a 1-0 win.