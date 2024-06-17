Euro 2024: Will Phil Foden drop to the bench for England vs Denmark?

Will Phil Foden be left out of the starting line-up for England vs Denmark? It's a topic for debate after England's win over Serbia at Euro 2024

Phil Foden of England reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Serbia and England at Arena AufSchalke on June 16, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
(Image credit: Matt McNulty - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

While England have enjoyed unparalleled success under Gareth Southgate, one of the few question marks over the manager has been his inability to get the most out of his attacking talent. This was once again brought into sharp focus as England toiled for large periods of the game in their 1-0 victory over Serbia in their opening game at Euro 2024. 

While Jude Bellingham once again excelled, Phil Foden was on the periphery as he struggled to positively influence the game. Coming on the back of his best-ever season with Manchester City, in which he scored 27 goals and registered 12 assists in all competitions, there were high hopes that he would carry his club form onto the international stage. 

