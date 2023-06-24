European Games Esports Championship to feature 'PES' and Rocket League

As kids, we all used to hear the same old spiel about how playing FIFA or PES on our Xbox or PlayStation was a waste of time, that it wouldn't benefit us in later life and there were better things we could be doing.

Well, that's finally changed, as esports is set to to make a huge stride into the mainstream this summer. For the first time, the European Games – that’s the Euro equivalent of the Olympics, with all the usual athletics, swimming, gymnastics and cycling events – is running alongside an esports competition.

Athletes from across the continent will compete in eFootball 2023 - what PES rebranded as - and Rocket League (that’s football with cars, if you’ve not seen it already) at International Congress Centre, Katowice from June 30 to July 2.

Organised by the European Olympic Committees, in conjunction with the Global Esports Federation (imagine a much younger version of FIFA, without the corruption), the European Games Esports Championships will host some of the best esports players around, such as Yos ‘INDOMINATOR’ Sonneveld, 29, who is a professional eFootballer for Arsenal.

“I’m so proud to represent the Netherlands, to be part of something so big,” Sonneveled says.

“It is really amazing that we will be in the same area as the best Dutch sports players from all the major sports. It is something I could have never imagined a couple of years back, when gaming was seen more as a hobby. To play professionally, and now to play Europe wide, is truly amazing.

“To have the chance to win for your country, maybe hear your anthem and see the flag fly, for competing in eFootball, is so exciting. I hope I have the qualities to win the competition, I hope I will have the sharpness.”

As well as competing for his country, Sonneveled is still in contention for major honours with Arsenal this season away from the European Games.

“We all travel to a hub in Barcelona to play the games,” he explains. “There is a gaming company there that works together with Konami. We fly every couple of weeks and have a weekend playing, it is an amazing experience.

“Barcelona won the regular league, with Manchester United second and us third. But we still have knockouts to play this season, so hopefully Arsenal can still end up with a trophy this year.

“I’ve represented Netherlands professionally before, in Istanbul at the World Championships, and I can’t wait to do it again.”

In the women's game, players such as 24-year-old Nollaig ‘Glitch8d’ O’Donnell, who is representing the Republic of Ireland, have managed to whip up attention on their streaming channels in the run up to the Games.

“I’m incredibly honoured to have this opportunity,” O'Donnell says. “To get to be competitive, to represent your country, to meet everyone else representing Ireland, and be in a competitive space, is fantastic.

“It’s funny because I’ve spent most of my life following my sister Rebecca O’Donnell representing Ireland internationally in karate. She’s won European and World titles. So to be on the other side of it now is amazing, she is coming to watch me. Gaming is definitely up and coming, and events like the EGE are helping to change everything.”

There is also significant British interest. Great Britain’s Cerith Dennis won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Esports Championships last summer.

Cerith is only 19 but is hopeful of a medal on the European stage (Image credit: Ben Queenborough/GEF)

“To be part of a multisport event is another step for esports as a whole,” he said. “Esports has grown large amounts the past few years but the next step was going more mainstream. Events like the Commonwealth and then this are the next steps.

“I can’t really process it. That’s huge for esports as a whole and for me as an individual.

“It was crazy [on winning bronze], I went back to college the following year, September and random people were walking up to me and were like ‘congrats on the bronze medals’. For this event, I am aiming for top-four, top-eight at least. Hopefully we can get a medal.”

Great Britain’s Emma ‘Emzii’ Rose, who won gold at the Commonwealth Esports Championships in the women’s eFootball category, is also aiming for glory.

“I’m a Commonwealth gold medallist and I’m now representing team GB at the European Games. I don’t know, can life get better? It can, I could win!” she said.

“My entire life has just completely changed from a year ago and it’s phenomenal. It’s been such a ride.”

Rose is a trans woman, and is grateful for the support she has received from the gaming community and the Global Esports Federation.

“Being a competitor, everyone I have met on the professional side of things, we all just want each other to do well. There is no, ‘Oh we don’t want you to do well because you were born a male, you are not a woman’. We all support each other. We all have each other’s back. The opportunities I have had on the back of gaming are insane and I know a lot of other girls are a similar position to me.

“I think I can be a role model in terms of someone who is being unapologetically themselves and standing up for what they believe in. I honestly can’t thank GEF enough and British eSports and everyone I have met on my journey for accepting me for me and letting me go and do what I want to do.

Emzii won gold at the Commonwealth Esports Championships and is targeting the same in the European Games (Image credit: Ben Queenborough/GEF)

“It’s why I am still here, why I am still competing, to show more people and to show more girls and more LGBTQ communities and under-represented communities that they are welcome in gaming. Gaming is for everyone.”

The European Olympics Committee (EOC) president, Spyros Capralos, has clearly bought into the event, too, highlighting the opportunities esports provides.

“The Esports Championships is an extraordinary addition to the European Games lineup,” he said. “It underscores the progressive vision of the diversity and inclusivity of the sports world, highlighting the common ground they share in terms of dedication, strategy, and the pursuit of excellence.

"We are delighted to collaborate with the Global Esports Federation on the first of many planned initiatives.”

You can follow all the action on the Global Esports Federations' YouTube channel.