European players who played in South America

Charlie Mitten: one of the few English players ever to play in South America (Image credit: Alamy)

South America to Europe is just about the most well-trodden path in football, as players head to the world's biggest leagues for the game's greatest riches.

Considerably fewer players have moved the other way, but those who have make for some fascinating stories.

Our list includes Europeans who turned out for clubs in Brazil, Argentina and beyond – enjoy!