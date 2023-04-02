Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Harry Kane celebrates after scoring against Manchester City, a goal which sees him become Tottenham's all-time record scorer with 267 goals for the club.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream and match preview, Monday 3 April, 8pm BST

Looking for an Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream? We've got you covered. Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur is being shown in the UK by Sky Sports. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Tottenham (opens in new tab) will begin life after Antonio Conte at Goodison Park on Monday, with Everton (opens in new tab) seeking a win that would boost their chances of avoiding relegation.

Spurs are in disarray following the dismissal of Conte and the news that sporting director Fabio Paratici faces a worldwide ban from football.

Everton will hope to take advantage of the off-field noise by emerging triumphant in the final game of the weekend.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Everton will be unable to call upon the services of Andros Townsend and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Tottenham will have to make do without the services of Emerson Royal, Ben Davies, Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ryan Sessegnon. At the time of writing, Richarlison, Hugo Lloris and Ivan Perisic are all doubts.

Form

Everton are unbeaten in their last three games and will be looking to extend that run when Spurs come to town.

Tottenham drew 3-3 with Southampton (opens in new tab) in Conte's last game at the helm, with his erstwhile assistant Cristian Stellini set to lead the team alongside Ryan Mason until the end of the campaign.

Referee

David Coote will be the referee for Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur.

Stadium

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the 39,572-capacity Goodison Park in Liverpool.

Kick-off and channel

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off is at 8pm BST on Monday 3 April in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

