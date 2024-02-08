Everything you need to know about the 2024/25 Nations League

The introduction of the UEFA Nations League has been broadly positive, with more meaningful games played between countries of a similar standard.

With promotion and relegation at stake, as well as a potential route to the European Championship, the competition has helped to reinvigorate the international calendar.

Ahead of the fourth edition of the Nations League, which kicks off in September, here's everything you need to know.

2024/25 Nations League: The league phase

The 54 members of UEFA have been split into four leagues, based on their performances in the last Nations League.

The draw for the league phase, held in Paris, decided 16 teams in each of Leagues A, B and C, with six teams in League D. Leagues A, B and C are made up of four groups of four teams. League D consists of two groups of three teams.

Teams in the same group will play each other twice, home and away.

League A

A1: Croatia, Portugal, Poland, Scotland

A2: Italy, Belgium, France, Israel

A3: Netherlands, Hungary, Germany, Bosnia & Herzegovina

A4: Spain, Denmark, Switzerland, Serbia

League B

B1: Czech Republic, Ukraine, Albania, Georgia

B2: England, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Greece

B3: Austria, Norway, Slovenia, Kazakhstan

B4: Wales, Iceland, Montenegro, Turkey

League C

C1: Sweden, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Estonia

C2: Romania, Kosovo, Cyprus, Lithuania/Gibraltar*

C3: Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Belarus

C4: Armenia, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia, Latvia

League D

D1: Lithuania/Gibraltar*, San Marino, Liechtenstein

Pot 2: Moldova, Malta, Andorra

*Lithuania and Gibraltar will face each other in a two‐legged play‐out in March. The winner will remain in League C, while the loser will be relegated to League D.

Promotion and relegation

The fourth-placed teams in Leagues A and B are automatically relegated to Leagues B and C respectively. The two lowest-ranked fourth-placed teams in League C are relegated to League D.

The four group winners in Leagues B and C, as well as the two group winners in League D, are automatically promoted to Leagues A, B and C respectively.

The third-ranked teams of League A and the runners-up of League B, as well as the third-ranked teams of League B and the runners-up of League C, will play a two-legged promotion/relegation play-off.

There will also be play-offs between the two best-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C and the two runners-up from League D.

Knockout round

The Nations League has been expanded by the introduction of a knockout round to be played in March 2025.

The League A group winners and runners-up will take part in two-legged quarter-finals, with the winners qualifying for the final four. The play-offs to decide promotion and relegation will also be played during this same international break.

Semi-finals

Semi-finals will take place on Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 June 2025. The winners will advance to the final on Sunday 8 June, while the two beaten semi-finalists will contest the match for third place earlier the same day﻿.

The reigning champions are Spain, who beat Croatia on penalties following a goalless draw in the final.

When will the Nations League 2024/25 be played?

League phase draw: February 8 2024

Matchday 1: September 5-7 2024

Matchday 2: September 8-10 2024

Matchday 3: October 10-12 2024

Matchday 4: October 13-15 2024

Matchday 5: November 14-16 2024

Matchday 6: November 17-19 2024

Knockout round play-off draw: November 2024

Knockout round play-offs: March 20-25 2025

League A quarter-finals: March 20-25 2025

Final tournament: June 4-8 2025