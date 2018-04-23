Ex-Chelsea flop Marko Marin takes ridiculous tumble after nudge from referee

Olympiakos aren't in a great state at the moment.

Earlier this month, the Piraeus club's owner Evangelos Marinakis fined his own players £350,000 and sent most of his squad on holiday for the rest of the season due to poor performances. Two days later, head coach Oscar Garcia stood down amid the instability.

Things haven't been much better on the pitch either: Olympiakos fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat to Apollon Smyrni on Sunday which means the 44-time Greek champions are likely to miss out on a Champions League qualifying spot.

During the narrow loss, Olympiakos's players felt they had two clear penalties disallowed – and in one incident, Marin resorted to play-acting to make his feelings known towards referee Alexandros Katsikogiannis.

In the 91st minute, an Apollon Smyrni player appeared to handle the ball inside the box. Katsikogiannis, though, was having none of it and waved play on, sparking lively protests. It was in the ensuing melee that Marin took his tumble.

Unsurprisingly, the German's brazen act did little to sway the referee and he was shown a yellow card for his troubles. Sigh...

