Ex-Fulham striker Pavel Pogrebnyak skips his own club's game to watch Juventus instead
The Russian striker missed Dynamo Moscow's league match against Anzhi to watch Juventus vs Inter in Turin.
According to Russian news agency TASS, Dynamo Moscow have opened an internal investigation after the former Fulham and Reading target man took photos of himself at the Serie A contest on social media.
He is reportedly facing either a warning from his club or even risks being sacked.
The 34-year-old has made just one appearance for Dynamo this season which came off the bench against Tosno on 29 October. Leading up to the Anzhi match, he had not been included in the matchday squad for four consecutive games.
