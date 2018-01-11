Kazuyoshi Miura signs a new contract at Yokohama FC, aged 50

Barring injury, Miura - also known as "King Kazu" - will play a 33rd professional season.

Miura, who began his professional career at Santos in 1986, scored one goal for Yokohama in 12 appearances last season and is likely to continue his role as a super sub heading into the 2018 campaign. That one goal broke his own record as the J-League's oldest scorer.

"I will always play my heart out and hope to continue to grow (as a player)," he told Kyodo News after signing his new deal.

The Japanese legend has been at Yokohama since 2005 and been capped 89 times by his country.

Last season, Miura also became the oldest player to appear in a professional match, overtaking England's Stanley Matthews.

See also....

Romelu Lukaku to seek legal advice after "voodoo message" claims from Everton owner

Nottingham Forest's FA Cup hero Eric Lichaj finally gets his dog – and calls it Gunner​

​In Other News...