Ex-Leicester, Inter Milan midfielder Esteban Cambiasso retires

Cambiasso spent a single season in the Premier League with Leicester in the 2014/15 season, and quickly became a fan favourite after making 33 appearances for the Foxes and winning the club's player-of-the-year award.

The industrious holding midfielder was best regarded during his time at Inter Milan, however, where he spent 10 years of his career and made 435 appearances.

There, he lifted the Serie A trophy five times and won the Champions League in 2010.

The former Argentina international, who earned 52 caps for the Albiceleste, also played for Real Madrid, Independiente and River Plate, and spent his final two years at Greek club Olympiakos.

Spanish outlet EFE have reported that Cambiasso has finished a course at the Coverciano coaching school – but Greek media believe the 35-year-old will instead assume a role upstairs as a sporting director.

