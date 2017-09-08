Trending

Benjamin Mendy loves singing the 'Yaya-Kolo' song to Yaya Toure

The France international has shown himself to be a colourful character in his first few weeks at City.

Mendy has already been handed a parking ticket while picking up a Nando's, and stirred the pot on Twitter when he mocked Lewis Dunk's own goal on the opening day of the season.

Now the £50m man is determined to annoy Yaya Toure at Manchester City's training ground as much as possible – video footage has emerged of Mendy repeatedly singing the "Yaya-Kolo" song towards the former Ivory Coast international.

The former Monaco full-back hasn't quite nailed it yet - just one more reason for it to really get on poor Toure's nerves. If it hasn't already.

0:20 and 3:25 (you'll want to skip past the boring bits)

One way or another, he's certainly proving to be larger than life...

