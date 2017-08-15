Ex-Man United man Wes Brown has a new club, aged 37

The Blasters were founded in 2014, and count former Premier League men David James, Michael Chopra and Steven Bywater among their ex-players.

Brown reunites with his former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen, who arrived as manager in July 2017 after a spell at Maccabi Haifa, and could soon be joined by Kerala target Dimitar Berbatov.

The 37-year-old Brown spent last season in a player-coaching capacity at Blackburn after five years at Sunderland – his last Premier League club, who he joined alongside former United boy John O’Shea in 2011.

The ex-England international made 362 appearances for United between 1996 and 2011, winning 11 major trophies and being named in the 2000/01 Premier League PFA Team of the Year.

India’s United love-in doesn’t end there, though: in July, Teddy Sheringham was appointed boss of Atletico de Kolkata after an ill-fated time in charge of Stevenage.

One of PLs most decorated players, 's own, joins the Blasters family.!15 August 2017

