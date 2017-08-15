Ex-Man United man Wes Brown has a new club, aged 37
By Joe Brewin
The two-time Champions League and five-time Premier League winner has joined Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters after a brief spell with Blackburn
The Blasters were founded in 2014, and count former Premier League men David James, Michael Chopra and Steven Bywater among their ex-players.
Brown reunites with his former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen, who arrived as manager in July 2017 after a spell at Maccabi Haifa, and could soon be joined by Kerala target Dimitar Berbatov.
The 37-year-old Brown spent last season in a player-coaching capacity at Blackburn after five years at Sunderland – his last Premier League club, who he joined alongside former United boy John O’Shea in 2011.
The ex-England international made 362 appearances for United between 1996 and 2011, winning 11 major trophies and being named in the 2000/01 Premier League PFA Team of the Year.
India’s United love-in doesn’t end there, though: in July, Teddy Sheringham was appointed boss of Atletico de Kolkata after an ill-fated time in charge of Stevenage.
- QUIZ! Can you name all 61 managers to have taken charge of 100+ Premier League games?
- NEWS Usain Bolt to play for Manchester United in charity game
One of PLs most decorated players, 's own, joins the Blasters family.!15 August 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.