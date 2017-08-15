Quiz! Can you name all 61 managers to have taken charge of 100+ Premier League games?

A quarter of a century ago today, Brian Deane invented football – or something – and the Premier League was born. At the time, it was mainly about the clubs and superstar players like, erm, Deane, Mick Harford, Steve Bould and the other glamourpusses who scored on that opening weekend.

However, centre stage has increasingly been hogged by the chaps on the sidelines in their suits, tracksuits or whichever fitted mauve V-neck number Pep is rocking. We live in the age of the super-manager, but the job is also never more fraught – the gaffer is the easiest fellow to ship out when results go wrong.

So hail to these survivors! These are the 61 bosses who – by hook, crook and even a few wins – have managed a century of top-tier games in the tumultuous, Premier League era.

We’ve given you 10 minutes to get as many as possible, then you can tell us your score @FourFourTwo. We’ll retweet the best, so long as you don’t give answers away – and why not challenge a few pals too? It’s a tough quiz, but then a manager’s lot is rarely easy.

(Please note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn 'em off. Thanks!)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com