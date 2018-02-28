Ex-Newcastle defender Steven Taylor helps Peterborough groundstaff clear snowy pitch – and save victory

Peterborough were 2-1 up against Walsall on Tuesday night when referee Lee Swabey called a halt to proceedings with around 10 minutes to play.

As heavy snow fell at the ABAX Stadium, Swabey told players that the match could only continue if the lines were visible.

The hosts were on a five-game winless streak heading into the game, having just sacked manager Grant McCann, so former Newcastle captain Taylor understood the importance that victory could do to boost morale.

With the game at risk of being called off, the 32-year-old defender and forward Morias picked up some shovels and helped sweep the pitch with Posh's team of groundsmen.

Their hard work paid off as the match reached its conclusion and Peterborough took all three points to move within as many of the League One play-offs.

Caretaker manager David Oldfield told reporters post-match: "When the referee stopped play, he told us that we had five minutes to clear the lines of snow.

"Everybody leapt into action from office staff to stewards, and from ground staff to players. It showed the togetherness this football club has."

See also...

Duisberggoalkeeper Mark Flekken to auction off famous water bottle for charity following high-profile blunder

Billericay owner Glenn Tamplin reinstates himself as manager... days after demoting himself

In Other News...