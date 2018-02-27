Billericay owner Glenn Tamplin reinstates himself as manager... days after demoting himself

The Essex-based millionaire has managed Billericay since the start of the season and led them to the top of the Isthmian Premier League standings, having sunk in £2m since his arrival.

But ahead of Billericay's FA Trophy quarter-final tie with Wealdstone on Saturday, he threatened to fire himself after losing two league games in the same week. Well... he followed through on his promise.

Billericay lost 5-2, so Tamplin stepped down and announced that he'd become the assistant to head coach Harry Wheeler.

He told the Echo after the game: "When I asked the players to give up a week’s wages for the way they have performed in the last seven days they didn’t consider me.

"Why should I consider them? I will stick with the squad. I will see the season out as assistant manager but I am so frustrated."

It didn't take Tamplin long to complete a full U-turn, though. On Tuesday, Billericay announced that he'd put himself back in as manager until the end of the season.

The official club statement said: "The players have insisted Glenn stay on to see them through what has proved to be a low point for the club with 3 losses in 4 games.

"With two cup finals and the league ours to lose, the players insisted it can and will be a successful season with Glenn in charge.

"Glenn has high expectations and the demands he puts on himself are not always achievable... he knows the demands were elevating stress for himself and his players."

The statement added that Wheeler will be made manager at the end of the season.

Billericay have a one-point lead at the top of English football's seventh tier, albeit it with at least five games in hand over their closest rivals. They still count former Premier League players Kevin Foley and Jamie O'Hara in their ranks, although Paul Konchesky and Jermaine Pennant have both left since the start of the season.

