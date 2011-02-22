The FFT Photo Awards: Emotions

There's a reason they call it the beautiful game. Last year, FourFourTwo invited fans and professional photographers to capture the beautiful game in all its glory. The judging panel included FourFourTwo editor David Hall and picture editor Jeff Beasley, plus multi-award-winning photographer David Pultney and former England player turned keen photographer Graeme Le Saux. Here are some of the best we received in the Expectation, Aspiration, Devotion and Reflection categories.

And the winner of the Expectation category...





Fabio Capello looks on in frustration as his England side struggle through a World Cup warm-up game at the Moruleng Stadium

Winner Andrew Stenning Location Rustenberg, South Africa

Thanks to all those who took the time to contribute to the 2010 FourFourTwo Photo Awards.

