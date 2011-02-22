The FFT Photo Awards: Portraits

There's a reason they call it the beautiful game. Last year, FourFourTwo invited fans and professional photographers to capture the beautiful game in all its glory. The judging panel included FourFourTwo editor David Hall and picture editor Jeff Beasley, plus multi-award-winning photographer David Pultney and former England player turned keen photographer Graeme Le Saux. Here are some of the best we received in the Portraits category.



Runner-up John Donoghue Location Surrey



Runner-up Richard Pelham Location Surrey

And the best Portrait was...





Fernando Torres poses for a studio portrait session at the Liverpool Film Studios

Winner Clive Brunskill Location Liverpool

