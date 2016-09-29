FIFA 17 The Journey LIVE Playthrough

We may have had a few reservations about the core gameplay in FIFA 17 (read our full FIFA 17 review here) but we certainly love the new story mode in the latest game… Have you bought FIFA 17 today? Thinking about it? Well see what the new game has to offer by joining our livestream of the main new story mode.

Our presenter Lamar is playing through the game and, as a former footballer at a Premier League club himself, he'll be sharing his experiences about trying to make it at a big club, playing in exit trials, dealing with agents, going out on loan and more…

We're also giving away some copies of FIFA 17 during the playthrough (format of your choice) so you can bag yourself a copy of the new game. (Usual T's+C's apply. See here.)