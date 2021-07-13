FIFA 22: New FUT icon cards revealed ahead of the new game

Details about FIFA 22 are beginning to emerge and FUT fans have been given a taste of the new icon cards for the game.

FUT - or FIFA Ultimate Team - allows users to compile teams of players for in-game coins. This includes a raft of legends in the game, including Zinedine Zidane, Pele, Diego Maradona and most recently added, David Beckham.

With the next edition of FIFA scheduled for October, EA Sports have already announced the first set of brand-new icons which will be featuring in the series. They are as follows:

Sami Al-Jaber

Tim Cahill

Jorge Campos

Clint Dempsey

Mario Gomez

Robbie Keane

Diego Milito

Fernando Morientes

Abedi Pele

FIFA 22 (Image credit: EA Sports)

This new set of icons includes the first icons from Australia (Cahill) and Saudi Arabia (Al-Jaber). There isn't currently an American icon in the game either, making Clint Dempsey the first in that respect.

The highest-rated new icons are Abedi Pele and Fernando Morientes - both rated 89 - who won Champions League finals with Marseille (1993) and Real Madrid (2000) respectively.

